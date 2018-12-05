Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. If anyone on your shopping list loves to tinker Amazon’s running a couple of great starter kits today.
$58 gets you a kit with a Pi 3 Model B, but you should probably spend $6 extra to upgrade to the faster B+, in addition to a faster microSD card. Both kits include all the basics, including a case, storage, and a power supply, so your giftee can start building cool projects from Day 1. Just note that both deals are only available today.