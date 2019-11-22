Get Your Fatigues On, It's an All Black Everything Sale at Huckberry

Black Out Sale | Huckberry

Baby, you need to try some new things, and you’re likely to find something you’ll like during Huckberry’s awesome Black Out sale. Look, I may be biased (living in New York and all) but matte black everything for life. And whether you’re looking for an electric kettle, hiking books, a new camp shirt, henleys, or a new bag, Huckberry probably has something for you (or your sophisticated friend.)

I, for one, think the $14 Turkish Towel is a bonafide steal. I’d also like to point out that the incredibly cool Evergoods CTB 40 is selling for $100 less than usual during this sale. Sure the bag is still pricey, but if you’re on the market for an everyday carry, that’s both functional and stylish, it’s a solid option.

Of course, there’s a lot to browse through here. So visit the sale page to see all of your options. From my experience, the best stuff always sells out early. So make sure this sale is the only thing on your mind.