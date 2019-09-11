Photo: Amazon

Furhaven Pet Dog Bed | $8 | Amazon

If your dog is your baby, please treat them to a little bit of luxury. Right now, this medium Furhaven Pet Dog Bed (in Java Brown) is only $8 on Amazon. All of the other colors are 3x that price, so this is a current steal.

The bed is a medium size, meaning it measures to 30" x 20" x 3". It is easy to clean, evenly distributes your pet’s weight, and is meant for dogs that love to cuddle in soft fabric.