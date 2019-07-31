Graphic: Shep McAllister

NeuroGum Nootropic Energy Gum | $29 | Amazon

Corporate America will eventually add booze and/or CBD and/or caffeine to every consumable product that has henceforth existed without such stimulants or depressants, and today, it’s time to try <spins the wheel> caffeine gum!



More specifically, caffeine + L-theanine + B Vitamins gum. NeuroGum Nootropic Energy Gum is also gluten free, non GMO, and vegan, because of course it is, and you can get 108 pieces for $29 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, an all-time low, and about $10 less than usual.