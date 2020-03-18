It's all consuming.
Get Your Daily Dose of Beer and Cheese in One Convenient Sauce

Quentyn Kennemer
Hall’s 8oz Hot-N-Snappy Beer Cheese (6ct) | $32 | Woot
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Hall’s is making Americans proud by combining two of their favorite things— cheese and beer—into one amazing sauce and spread. You’ll get aged Wisconsin cheddar on the one side, and we can’t speak to the quality of the beer, but don’t let shrouds of uncertainty keep you from trying this magical concoction, complete with more cayenne pepper to give it a little kick. Get six 8oz tubs for $32 at Woot. It may seem a little pricey, but can you really put a price on such superb alchemy?

