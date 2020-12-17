It's all consuming.
Get Your Daily Caffeine Fix With a Keurig, Only $60

Ignacia
Ignacia
If you still haven’t gotten on the Keurig single cup coffee maker, now’s your chance. At $60, this device is about 45% off the original list price of $130. You can buy tasty K-cups or even buy your own filters and brew some of your specialty ground coffee beans, the choice is up to you. Of course, you can choose the intensity of the coffee and can pick from 4-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups. This is a great deal, and I would hop on it before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

