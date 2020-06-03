Get Your Dad What He Really Wants, a 55" Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV, for $399

Vizio M-Series 55" Quantum 4K Smart TV (Refurbished) | $399 | Newegg

Father’s Day is around the corner, and if your dad is anything like mine, what he REALLY wants is shiny new tech to bedeck the living room with. The Vizio M-Series, a TV I proudly own and game on, is an affordable place to start. For $399 at Newegg, you can get the 55" version refurbished for $399. Considering this set regularly goes for over $500 or is completely out of stock everywhere else, this my friends is a steal.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the Vizio M-Series puts picture quality first. Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10, it leverages quantum dot technology to make colors pop while deep blacks reach impressive heights. Although its smart features leave something to be desired, it does have AirPlay so you can “cast” content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Otherwise, I recommend pairing this TV with a Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick+, or even an Apple TV for stans of Tim Apple.