Get Your Dad the Gift of Some Fresh Tunes With the JBL Link Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
130
Save
JBL Link Portable Bluetooth Speak | $130 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you’re unsure of what to get your dad, a speaker is a pretty safe bet. Everybody loves a good tune, and being able to carry it around the house adds a nice touch of convenience that helps the quarantine antsiness. JBL makes some pretty great speakers, and this one is down to $130 on Newegg right now. In addition to Bluetooth, it can stream over Airplay and Chromecast as well, if that’s more your dad’s jam, and it’s waterproof too so even the clumsiest dads will have a hard time mucking this thing up.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

