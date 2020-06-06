It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Your Dad Some Comfy Undies for Father's Day With a Sale on Related Garment's Packages

Save on Multipack Packages | Related Garments

Wracking your brain on what to get Dad for Father’s Day? How about some underwear? But not just any pair of boxers... why not treat your Dad to some super comfy, super fancy boxer briefs? Right now, Related Garments has a sale on some of their packages, so you can get a multipack of briefs and socks for your father for a little cheaper.

What makes Related Garments stand out? Well, the boxer briefs are made with a modal/cotton mix, which are softer and allow for more air flow. The socks also match! Which is cute. There are a variety of prints too, from the more wild to some solid colors, so there’s something for everyone here. Grab a pack now, Father’s Day is coming fast!

