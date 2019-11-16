It's all consuming.
Get Your Cords Under Control With This $12 Channel System

Tercius
kinja deals
Cord Cover Raceway Kit | $12 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page and use the code YECAYE02
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Cord Cover Raceway Kit | $12 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page and use the code YECAYE02 

Finally hide your unsightly wires with these discounted cord cover raceway kit.  

While I’ve seen a lot of people use nails and cable clips to pin down wires, I prefer using on-wall cable covers. These look a lot cleaner, and won’t leave you with a lot of holes on your walls. Plus, the channels can even be painted to blend in with your walls, and work especially well to hide the wires on your TV.

This particular set can cover up to 125 inches of wires, and comes with double-sided tape, screws and anchors to keep the channels in place.

Make sure to clip the coupon on page and use the code YECAYE02 to get the best price.

