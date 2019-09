Graphic: Shep McAllister

VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Ties Multicolor 60-Pack | $13 | Amazon

Velcro cable ties are an essential part of any home theater, desk, cable drawer, or travel bag, and the multicolored ones can make it easier to track various wires over long distances. Get a pack of 60 for just $13, within a few cents of an all-time low.