Get Your Coconut Beauty Fix With 30% off at Kopari

A few companies are letting their Cyber Monday deals roll over into December for a few days and bless them for that. Kopari is a great clean beauty brand and ideal for anyone who loves coconut which is the active ingredient across their line. If 100% organic coconut is your jam Kopari is for you. For the rest of the day take 30% off anything with the code SWEET30.

If you’ve never tried or even heard of Kopari I can say they’re pretty quality . Kopari’s got a bundle of their best sellers to help you try a few of their offerings to see which is best for you. For just $53 you’ll receive their top 4 items.

I got to try the Coconut Exfoliant Crush Scrub in a sample box and have to say it’s a great e xfoliator for winter, it left my face and arms super smooth. The coconut scent i sn’t overwhelming either. You’ll also get the Hydrating Shower Oil Body Wash for a fresh island clean. The Organic Coconut Melt is great for a multitude of things beyond just moisturizing . I’ve seen a few of these on the market and this one can be used in hair, under the eyes, even to help soothe chapped skin which is great for the cold weather. Lastly is Coconut Deo. This one is awesome for folks with sensitive skin looking for a d eodorant that will protect the underarms and Kopari uses coconut and sage to do just that.

G/O Media may get a commission Best Sellers Bundle Buy for $53 from Kopari Use the promo code SWEET30

This bundle will ship for free. Otherwise, any order over $20 will too.