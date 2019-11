25% Off Sitewide | Lulus | Promo code FRIDAY25

Thanksgiving might be days away, but we’ve been thinking about Christmas for weeks now. If you need a fancy dress (or jumpsuit) to wear to your holiday party, you’re in luck. To celebrate Black Friday, Lulus has already launched its big sale. Right now, you can get 25% Off Sitewide when you use p romo code FRIDAY25. That’s 25% off full-price items and sale items as well, which means some sale items will actually be up to 90% off the original total.