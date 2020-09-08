Get Your Chicky Nuggies and Choccy Milk Ready to Pre-Order This Baby Yoda Electronic Plush Right Now

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy | $25 | Entertainment Earth



Time to rewatch The Mandalorian and prepare your mind, body, and soul for season two. We have an official date and we’ll be headed back into the fray with Din Djarin on October 30. This means it’s perfect timing to pre-order this adorable plush of The Child.

He’ll ship while the second season airs so you’ll have the adorable green babe to snuggle during the series. This electronic plushie version comes with a bone broth bowl and the famous desert toad. As you give this oh so cute chicky nugg enthusiast a hug authentic sounds from the show will play. Now the rumor is The Child will be a little older the next go-round so if you want ‘Baby Yoda’ to be a toddler forever this is for you. Soft, sweet, precious he’ll make the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, just keep him away from dangerous buttons.

