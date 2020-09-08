It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Get Your Chicky Nuggies and Choccy Milk Ready to Pre-Order This Baby Yoda Electronic Plush Right Now

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsentertainment earth
351
Save
The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy | $25 | Entertainment Earth
The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy | $25 | Entertainment Earth
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy | $25 | Entertainment Earth

Time to rewatch The Mandalorian and prepare your mind, body, and soul for season two. We have an official date and we’ll be headed back into the fray with Din Djarin on October 30. This means it’s perfect timing to pre-order this adorable plush of The Child.

Advertisement

He’ll ship while the second season airs so you’ll have the adorable green babe to snuggle during the series. This electronic plushie version comes with a bone broth bowl and the famous desert toad. As you give this oh so cute chicky nugg enthusiast a hug authentic sounds from the show will play. Now the rumor is The Child will be a little older the next go-round so if you want ‘Baby Yoda’ to be a toddler forever this is for you. Soft, sweet, precious he’ll make the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, just keep him away from dangerous buttons.

Free shipping on orders over $79.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Upgrade Your Children From Imaginary Friends to the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, Now Bundled With a Smart Lamp for $50
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition w/ Echo Lamp
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition w/ Echo Lamp
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Playing Marvel’s Avengers? Learn More About Your Favorite Heroes in Their Excellent Graphic Novel Stories

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Printer on the Cheap in HP’s Labor Day Sale

Monday's Best Deals: LG 55-inch Smart TV, NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition, Vava Dash Cam, Nesco Digital Food Dehydrator, Free Black Panther Comics, and More

All the Key Ingredients to Stop Wasting Food and Cook Properly for One