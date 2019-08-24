Graphic: Shep McAllister

Banner B630JS 3 Ton Garage Jack Combo with 3 Ton Jack Stands | $202 | Walmart

If you like to tinker with cars, a good garage jack is worth its weight in gold. As part of Walmart’s Labor Day automotive deals, this Pro-Lift G-737 is marked down to $117. Or, if you want to be <sneers> safe and avoid getting your <sneers again> head crushed by a car...you can get a version from Banner with a pair of jack stands for $202.

