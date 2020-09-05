Get Your Caffeine Fix With Nearly Half Off Of a Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $70 | Best Buy
You can feel it in the air— the summer is ending, fall is beginning, the air is starting to get crisp enough that a hot beverage in the morning feels even more comforting than usual. Right now, you can secure that hot drink in the days to come for a steal with almost half off of a Keurig machine.
That’s a far more leisurely scene I set than the reality in which most of us probably enjoy our daily caffeine allotment— if that’s the case, I don’t need to tell you how much time a Keurig can save you over a traditional coffee-maker. What are you still doing here then, busy person? Go, go, go get your coffee fix.
