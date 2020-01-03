Get Your Cables Under Control With This $2 Silicone Organizer

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer | $2 | Amazon

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.

