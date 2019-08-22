Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Simple Cord Cable Concealer On-Wall Cord Cover Raceway Kit | $14 | Amazon

While I’ve seen a lot of people use nails and cable clips to pin down wires, I prefer using on-wall cable covers, like this $14 on-wall cord cover raceway kit.

These look more professional, and won’t leave you with a lot of holes on your walls. These can even be painted to blend in with your walls, and work especially well to hide the wires on your TV.



In the kit, you’ll find 6x 25" raceways with tape, plus 12 connector pieces, screws and anchors. Got no plans this weekend? Now you do.