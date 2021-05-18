Get Your Beans Pulverized to Perfection With This $22 Electric Coffee Grinder

Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder | $22 | Amazon



Have you ever been recommended at a really great coffee brand only to find out they only sell whole beans? I’ve definitely given up on tasty java because I only have a standard coffee maker. But give up no more. Hamilton Beach has this grinder for 25% off. That saves you $8 .

Hamilton Beach makes great kitchen appliances, of which I have had many. What’s cool about this one is that it’s a tad quieter than others on the market. So if you’re an early grinder, you’re less likely to disturb those who aren’t, pets included. You can grind up to nine tablespoons of beans (makes about twelve cups) at a time, and it’s easy to clean after. There is just an on/off button, and it’s compact enough to fit into even the snuggest of kitchens. This grinder is also one of Amazon’s best sellers and top-rated items.



Free shipping for Prime members.

