Get Your Beans Pulverized to Perfection With This $17 Electric Coffee Grinder

Sheilah Villari
43% off Electric Coffee Grinder | $17 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

43% off Electric Coffee Grinder | $17 | Amazon Gold Box

Have you ever been recommended at a really great coffee brand only to find out they only sell whole beans? I’ve definitely given up on tasty java because I only have a standard coffee maker. But give up no more. Hamilton Beach has this grinder on sale for just $17, that’s $13 off the original price.

Hamilton Beach makes great kitchen appliances, of which I have had many. What’s cool about this one is that it’s a tad quieter than others on the market. So if you’re an early grinder you’re less likely to disturb those who aren’t, pets included. You can grind up to nine tablespoons of beans (makes about twelve cups) at a time and it’s easy to clean after. There is just an on/off button and it’s compact enough to fit into even the snuggest of kitchens. This grinder is also one of Amazon’s best sellers and top-rated items.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

