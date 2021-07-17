It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Your Animal Crossing Friends in Plush Form for $10 Right Now

Tom Nook, Isabella, and K.K. Slider are available as adorable plushies for 50% off today

Elizabeth Lanier
Little Buddy Isabella Plush | $10 | Amazon Little Buddy Tom Nook Plush | $10 | Amazon Little Buddy K.K. Slider Plush | $10 | Amazon
Image: Elizabeth Lanier
Want to show off your love for Animal Crossing in your home? You can get a Little Buddy plush in your choice of Isabella, Tom Nook, or K.K. Slider for just $10 right now!

I love the Tom Nook one, personally. I don’t know why people are so hard on the guy. I would love an interest-free home loan that I can pay whenever I feel like it. And no town or island is complete without the eternally-positive Isabella and a performance from K.K. Slider, so you gotta grab them too, right?

These plushies are seriously cute and would look fabulous on your bookshelf or chilling on your bedside table. They also would make a great gift for your Animal Crossing obsessed niece or nephew. Grab one or all three while the deal is good!

