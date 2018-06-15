Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. If only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for a good reason. Well, right now, not only are there a few really great basic tees and dresses, but Alternative Apparel is taking 40% off all the stars and stripes you could need for your Independence Day festivities. Use the code AMERICA at checkout and get patriotic.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get Your 4th of July Outfit Primed and Ready With This Alternative Apparel Americana Sale
Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. If only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for a good reason. Well, right now, not only are there a few really great basic tees and dresses, but Alternative Apparel is taking 40% off all the stars and stripes you could need for your Independence Day festivities. Use the code AMERICA at checkout and get patriotic.