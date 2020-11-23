It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Get Yelled at by Children on the Internet Through Razer's Kraken Gaming Headset for $50

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
116
Save
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $50 | Amazon
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $50 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $50 | Amazon

If you’ve just bought a new Xbox or PlayStation, you’re probably moving into the phase where you’re thinking about accessories. Gaming headsets are a must-have item for anyone looking to get made fun of online by children. If you want an affordable option that’ll work well with a range of devices, Razer’s Kraken headset is on sale now for $50, down from its normal $80 price tag. The cushions are gel-infused to prevent overheating, which sounds wild but admittedly pretty comfortable. It also features 7.1 surround sound and a retractable microphone that’s perfect for telling all your teammates you’re sorry when you blow an Overwatch match for them.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Over 750 Xbox Games Are on Sale, So Here Are a Few Highlights to Save You Some Time

Marvel's Avengers is Down to $27 in World's Mightiest Price Reduction

Select Character Pillows Are Down to Only $11 at Target Right Now