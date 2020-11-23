Get Yelled at by Children on the Internet Through Razer's Kraken Gaming Headset for $50

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Image : Amazon

If you’ve just bought a new Xbox or PlayStation , you’re probably moving into the phase where you’re thinking about accessories. Gaming headsets are a must-have item for anyone looking to get made fun of online by children. If you want an affordable option that’ll work well with a range of devices , Razer’s Kraken headset is on sale now for $50, down from its normal $80 price tag. The cushions are gel-infused to prevent overheating , which sounds wild but admittedly pretty comfortable. It also features 7.1 surround sound and a retractable microphone that’s perfect for telling all your teammates you’re sorry when you blow an Overwatch match for them.