Get Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for $40 and Finally See What All the Xenofuss is About

Giovanni Colantonio
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Digital Code) | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Digital Code) | $40 | Amazon

If I have one blind spot as a gaming fan, it’s anything that involves the prefix “Xeno.” Xenoblade, Xenogears, Xenosaga, you name it, I’ve never played it. The RPG franchise has been running since 1998 and its found renewed success in the 2010s with the Xenoblade series on Nintendo’s systems. Today might be a good time to find out what the fuss is all about, because Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is on sale for $40 at Amazon. You’ll get a digital download of the 2017 Switch RPG with your purchase (sorry, physical collectors). It’s especially good timing, because winter is coming up and I could use a 100-hour JRPG to hibernate with.

