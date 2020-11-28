Get Xbox and Nintendo Gift Cards for 10% Off and Feel Like You Just Cheated the System

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

There’s something oddly satisfying about buying gift cards discounted. When you grab a $50 gift card for under $50, it feels like you’ve discovered some sort of secret life hack. You can get that feeling today, because Xbox and Switch gift cards are 10% off on Amazon. Xbox cards are on sale starting at the $5 level, though $60 and $70 are excluded for some reason (curiously, that’s the cost of your average Xbox One and Xbox Series X game, respectively). Xbox cards work on the Microsoft Store as well, so you could technically buy five and save $50 on a Series X.

Nintendo eShop gift cards are 10% off across the board, with the weirder exception of $35 cards. You’ll notice the savings more with bigger cards. Both have a $100 option, which cost $90 with the savings. There’s also some smaller denotations available if you’re just looking for some quick stocking stuffers.

