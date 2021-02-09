Get Wired With Jim Beam-Flavored Coffee Pods for $29

It's all consuming.
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
If you like your coffee with the fine taste of bourbon, then these Jim Beam Coffee Pods may be for you. Today only, you’ll get a 54-pack of single-serve coffee pods for a low $29, which is 20% off the original list price of $36. It’s compatible with the 2.0 Keurig, so all you’ve gotta do is place one in and let it rip. The Bourbon Vanilla sounds interesting. Time to get wasted wired!

