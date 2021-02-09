Get Wired With Jim Beam-Flavored Coffee Pods for $29

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
54-Pack: Jim Beam Single Serve Flavored Coffee | $29 | SideDeal
If you like your coffee with the fine taste of bourbon, then these Jim Beam Coffee Pods may be for you. Today only, you’ll get a 54-pack of single-serve coffee pods for a low $29, which is 20% off the original list price of $36. It’s compatible with the 2.0 Keurig, so all you’ve gotta do is place one in and let it rip. The Bourbon Vanilla sounds interesting. Time to get
wasted wired!