Get Wingspan, the Chillest Board Game You'll Ever Play, for $46

Wingspan Photo : Amazon

Wingspan | $46 | Amazon

So you’ve played just about every board game. Gloomhaven. King of Tokyo. Ticket to Ride . You name it, you’ve played it. What worlds are there left to conquer for a board game connoisseur ? I’ve got a recommendation for you and it’ll blow your little mind. Wingspan is on sale for $46 today and you need to add it to your collection. It’s not just a board game; it’ s a bird game. Yes, this is a bird watching game where you build habitats full of different avian pals. It’s the perfect game to zone out to with some lo-fi beats. It can be played solo or with other players and both modes work just as well as one another. I can’t recommend this highly enough at this price point, so check it out and then tell your friends that I am a board game guru.