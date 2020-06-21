It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Where You Need To Go With the $419 Ninebot Segway

Elizabeth Henges
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter | $416 | Amazon
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter | $416 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter | $416 | Amazon

People have a lot of shit to say about segways. But I bet those people don’t need to walk two and a half miles to get to a bus stop, so they can shut their pieholes. If you want or need a segway to get around, Ninebot’s self-balancing segway is down to $416, which is a pretty darn good deal.

This segway has a knee bar, which makes it easier to balance on it. In addition, it’s lightweight, making it easy to carry around when you can’t seg your way around. You can pick one up in black or white, but make sure to grab it before the sale ends!

