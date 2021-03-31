Get (Well, Bake) That Bread with the Bella Pro Series Bread Maker, Just $55

Bella Pro Series Bread Maker Image : Bella

Bella Pro Series Bread Maker | $55 | Best Buy



Eating a bunch of bread is very satisfying and not at all regrettable, but I speak from experience when I say that baking that bread before devouring it is even better. I am no bread artisan or sandwich artist. A simple bread maker eases the process, and right now you can snag a Bella Pro Series 2lb bread maker for just $55 at Best Buy. That’s a $95 discount from the list price, and it has 15 different presets for various loaf types as well as time-delay and warming options.