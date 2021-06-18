Get Watch Dogs 2 For $10 on Xbox, No Hacking Required

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox One) | $10 | Microsoft
Watch Dogs 2 represents a dramatic improvement over the original, and Microsoft has marked it down to $10 today on Xbox One, the lowest price it’s ever been. You’d better hack it now before it’s gone.
Advertisement
This deal was originally published by Jillian Lucas on 01/13/2017 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 06/18/2020.
G/O Media may get a commission