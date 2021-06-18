It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Get Watch Dogs 2 For $10 on Xbox, No Hacking Required

Your objective: Save $40 when buying this digital game.

Jillian Lucas
 and Joe Tilleli
16
2
Alerts
Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox One) | $10 | Microsoft
Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox One) | $10 | Microsoft
Image: Ubisoft
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox One) | $10 | Microsoft

Watch Dogs 2 represents a dramatic improvement over the original, and Microsoft has marked it down to $10 today on Xbox One, the lowest price it’s ever been. You’d better hack it now before it’s gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jillian Lucas on 01/13/2017 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 06/18/2020.

G/O Media may get a commission
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers
Jillian Lucas

Managing Editor, The Inventory | Send submissions to tips@theinventory.com

Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech