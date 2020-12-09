Get Wasteland 3 for $30 and Enjoy Some Good Old Fashioned Dystopian Action

Wasteland 3 (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Wasteland 3 (XBO) | $36 | Amazon

2020 was a banner year for turn-based tactics games. Titles like Gears Tactics and XCOM: Chimera Squad made a splash earlier this Spring as delays began to sink in. One game you might have missed in all that action? Wasteland 3. The stand-out game blends the worlds of strategy and party-based RPGs to deliver a wild dystopian adventure, complete with spider robots and a giant statue of God President Reagan (2020's more biting take on the former president). Amazon currently has the PlayStation 4 version of the game 50% off, so you can grab it for $30. The Xbox One version is ever so slightly more at $36. This is a solid deal for anyone on the hunt for 2020 hidden gems to close out the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement