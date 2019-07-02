Photo: Jachs

Up to 85% Off Fourth of July Sale | JACHS | Promo Code KINJA4TH

Fourth of July is nice because most people get the day off from what. But the sales are the real reason to celebrate. Right now, you can get up to 85% off sitewide during the Fourth of July sale at JACHS using the promo code KINJA4TH. That means you can get a pair of Chinos for only $34. Many of the button down short sleeve shirts are already marked down to $39, but using the promo code, you can get them for just $15 each. If you think it is too hot for long pants, you can get shorts for as low as $15, as well.