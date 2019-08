Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Science Fiction Kindle Gold Box | Amazon

Happy Sunday! Do you know what that means? Amazon has a one-day sale on Kindle books. Right now, you can get up to 80% off a bunch of best-selling sci-fi novels, thanks to this Science Fiction Kindle Gold Box. Which book do you plan to dive into next?