Photo: Old Navy

Up to 60% Everything | Old Navy

Need some red, white, and blue flip flops for all of the holiday festivities this summer, but don’t want to pay full price? Right now, you can get up to 60% Everything at Old Navy. These flag flip flops should do the trick!

On top of this big sale at Old Navy, you can stack additional savings. You can use the promo code MORE to get 30% off orders of $75 or more and 20% off all other amounts. However, the code is pretty restrictive, you cannot get a discount on Hot Deal, Today Only Deal, 2 Days Only Deal, Best Seller, Hi, I’m New, Licensed Product, Uniform, Jewelry, and Beauty merchandise.