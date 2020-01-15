Get Up to 60% Off Waves Gear Products, Plus Free Shipping

60% Off Sitewide, Plus Free Shipping | Waves Gear | Promo code KinjaD60
Are you trying to channel warmer weather by thinking about it? Encourage those positive thoughts and get yourself some new gear while you’re at it. You can get 60% Off Sitewide (Plus Free Shipping) from Waves Gear when you use promo code KinjaD60.
That means the 34 oz. Forever Cold Water Bottle is $16 (normally $39), while the 25 oz. is $14 (normally $34). Those popular Floating Sunglasses are only $16 (normally $40). Check out everything included in this sale and enjoy free shipping, which is a rarity from Waves Gear.