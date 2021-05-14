Get up to 50% off Select Vibes at Adam & Eve and Buzz on With Masturbation May

Up to 50% off Select Vibes Image : Adam & Eve

This is a huge sale for Adam & Eve! Right now, get up to 50% off over eighty different vibes. Celebrate Masturbation May with a goodie for yourself or your partner. No code is needed.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is an oral sex simulator; it’s only intended for external use, so if you’re a person who knows you want penetration or G-spot stimulation, this won’t be the toy for you. But if you love having oral sex performed on you and/or you prefer to orgasm from clitoral stimulation alone, you will love-love-love the Satisfyer Pro 2.

Some of my favorites vibes are Eve’s Thrusting Rabbits; chief among them is the Twirling Rabbit Thruster. This does everything you’ve dreamed a vibe could do. You’ll never want another after you use this bunny. The silicone is plush and soothing. There are ten vibe speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons, even in the most intense session. There are five thrusting speeds to give you the most robust experience you’ve ever had, hands down. I’ve tested many of these for you all; I can say this one is enjoyable and a total upgrade to anything you currently have. It will run up to an hour on one charge if you only use the highest settings. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised, though.

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Hybrid Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Standard shipping is $8.