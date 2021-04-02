Get up to 50% off Select Rabbits at Adam & Eve to Hide in Your Easter Basket

Up to 50% off Rabbit Vibes | Adam & Eve



This is a huge sale for Adam & Eve! Right now, get up to 50% off forty different Rabbit Vibes. I guess it really is a good Friday. Celebrate bunny day and treat yourself to a special goodie for your basket. No grass included. No code is needed.

Advertisement

One of my favorites is Eve’s Rechargeable Thrusting Rabbit. These thrusting vibes should be the gold standard to judge all other toys against it. Honestly, most will be found lacking. The Thrusting Rabbit is just out of this world. The silicone is plush and soothing. Each thrust has perfect precision. There are three speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons even in the most intense session. The little bunny ears have ten vibration functions, and you can choose to use them or not. This vibe gives me some of the most robust experiences I’ve ever had with a toy. I’ve tested many of these for you all, so it’s not often I’m literally and figuratively shook. If you want to upgrade, this is the ultimate upgrade. It will run up to an hour and a half on one charge if you only use the highest settings. But expect around four hours of power on the lowest setting with a single charge. It’s also pretty; the teal jewel tone is such a lovely soothing color. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised, though.

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Standard shipping is $8.