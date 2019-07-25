Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Up to 50% Off Select Generators, Log Splitters, and Augers | Home Depot

If you’ve ever needed a portable generator for a camping trip or during a power outage at home, now is the time to buy one. You can get up to 50% off select Generators, Log Splitters, and Augers at Home Depot, today only. A Sportsman 4,000/3,500-Watt Dual Fuel Powered Portable Generator (pictured above) is 47% off, marked down to just $279. It has 10 hours of life and it can run on propane or regular gasoline.