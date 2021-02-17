Get Up to 50% Off On Hasbro Toys For Yourse—I Mean, For Your Kids

Up to 50% Off Hasbro Toys Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Up to 50% Off Hasbro Toys | Amazon

Oh yeah, now that’s what I’m talking about. Amazon is running a big sale on Hasbro toys today, with prices slashed up to 50%. It’s a perfect way to buy some new toys and games for your kid. Yeah, definitely your kid, and not yourself. No, it’s not like you want a Nerf machine gun that looks like a dinosaur for $30, right? And surely, it’s your child that wants a Captain America replica shield for $80, not you! A Power Rangers sword for $15? Ha ha, this is for my niece. A copy of Clue based around The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for $13? My daughter will lo— okay fine, look. Buy toys for yourself. You’re an adult, you can do whatever you want. You can own a bunch of dinosaur Nerf guns, no one is stopping you. Be free.

Advertisement