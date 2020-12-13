Get up To 43% off Garmin Smartwatches, Trackers, and More

Up to 43% off Garmin Devices Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Right now, Garmin has a sale offering up to 43% off select GPS-enabled devices, including smartwatches, navigation tools, fitness trackers, and the like.

For any little ones, there are a variety of fitness and activity trackers now on sale in plenty of appealing shades and designs. This Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity tracker is only $40 and comes in a lava shade at a 50% discount. If you have a Frozen lover to buy for, this Elsa-inspired tracker is 29% off right now. And don’t even get me started on how cute this BB-8 tracker is!



If there are any golf lovers in your life, it seems like this Garmin Approach S40 GPS Golf Smartwatch is a thoughtful gift for $200. I’m not going to pretend I’ve ever played golf, so check its features out for yourself right here. There’s this sleek-looking one for half the price as well.

If you’re trying to get more active, consider this Garmen Forerunner 45S, down to $150 now. You can easily sync this watch with a training program to keep yourself on track for fitness goals in 2021— which is just around the corner!

If you are looking for a smartwatch to pair with any outfit for everyday use, Garmin has you covered there too. Check out all the sale items right here.