Get up to 40% off Select Nike Items and Bring on a Stylish Sporty Summer

Nike has over 2,000 items on sale currently. They really want you in some new fresh gear for summer. Now that we are emerging back into the wild, it’s time to up your game with some sweet kicks that you saved 40% on.

I’m seeing a lot of equipment in this sale; that’s not usually something they stock up when they start discounting. A sharp backpack is also a good investment, and this Brasilia in red is 35% off.

If you’re looking for a deal on bands, basketballs, shin guards, belts, etc., there’s a ton to dig through. If you were celebrating the Clippers’ win last night, it’s time to celebrate. Grab this Nike Dri-FIT Heritage86 cap, made from 100% recyclable materials.

Men’s, Women’s, and children’s fashions and shoes are all included in this sale section too. Actually, speaking of those Clippers, Paul George’s PG 4 basketball shoes are 38% off. And unlike him, this is a deal you can’t miss.

Free shipping on all orders if you’re a Nike member. Just signing up for their email list to do so.