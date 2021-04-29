Get up to 40% off Select Fashion Items From Disney and Ship It for Free the Rest of the Day

40% off on Select Fashions FREESHIP Graphic : Sheilah Villari

40% off on Select Fashions | Disney | Use Code FREESHIP



Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions; I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many fandoms, there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. Take up to 40% off select fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar. Make sure to use the code FREESHIP to have it all ship for free too.

Advertisement

I can’t be the only one who will live in a sweatshirt all year. A crisp night to rock a cute hoodie is welcome no matter the season.

I’m digging this Droid Depot shirt ($22). Nothing like having your little one rep a beloved space robot in an awesome design. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the park’s coolest sections, and this soft all-cotton tee shows that off. Nothing beats a cozy sweatshirt to throw on for errands or sleepy mornings. Mickey fans can grab this stylish and comfy one in this gorgeous blue color for just $27. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store. This Disney Dogs one ($20) is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on all orders today with the code FREESHIP.