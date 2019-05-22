Photo: Home Depot

If you were planning a trip to Home Depot for your next project, don’t wait until Saturday or Sunday. Today only, you can get up to 35% off select Bamboo and Laminate Flooring. If you don’t have time to run to Home Depot after work, you can order flooring online and get free delivery. From the Home Decorators Collection, you can get 24% off per square foot of Hand Scraped Strand Woven Tacoma Bamboo Flooring in dark gray and gray. If you’re looking for laminate flooring, Taupe Wood Fusion from the Home Decorators Collection is 28% off per square foot.