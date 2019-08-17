Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Up to 30% off Select Paint Sprayers and Supplies | Home Depot

Do you have a room on your home to paint that you keep putting off? Stop delaying your home projects, thanks to this sale. Right now, you can get up to 30% off Select Paint Sprayers and Supplies at Home Depot.

Advertisement

Get the Graco TrueCoat VSP Airless Paint Sprayer for 10% off during today’s sale. Not only can you get paint sprayers, but you can also get supplies for painting. You can get six rolls of Scotch Blue Tape for $27 and a HomeRight PaintStik Combo Kit for $32.