Get up To 30% off Garmin Smartwatches, Trackers, and More

Up to 30% off Garmin Smartwatches



Right now, Garmin has a sale offering up to 30% off select GPS-enabled devices, including smartwatches, navigation tools, fitness trackers, and the like for Prime Day!



For any little ones, there are a variety of fitness and activity trackers now on sale in plenty of appealing shades and designs. This Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity tracker is only $49 with a 38% discount.

For the adults, you can grab the Garmin 010-02172-31 Vivoactive 4S, down to $190 for Prime Day, the Garmin Forerunner 45 for $140, and the Garmin 010-02173-11 Venu for $220.