It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Get up to 25% off Premium Office Furniture From Branch for Your WFH Setup

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.1K
Save
25% off Office Furniture | Branch
25% off Office Furniture | Branch
Image: Branch
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

25% off Office Furniture & Free Shipping | Branch

This is a fact—those of us who are privileged to work from home will be doing so for the foreseeable future. Even once we start going back into the office, chances are you’ll only be going in a couple of days a week. That’s why, if you’re anything like me, you’ve been desperately looking for better WFH equipment without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

Enter Branch Furniture, the fast-growing startup offering premium office furniture for less. Their staple bestseller, the Branch Ergonomic Chair, equips you with comfort and quality while remaining on budget. You can buy it right now for 20% off at just $279, with free (and fast) shipping included! Their even more budget-friendly option, the Branch Task Chair, is down to $199 from $269 with free shipping. And, if you make a purchase and refer a friend, you’ll get a FREE stationery set from Baronfig, courtesy of Branch, which includes a sleek hardcover notebook and pen.

If those options don’t do it for you, you can also choose from an office desk that is $495, a supercharged standing desk for $815, a small filing cabinet for $155, and a modern Guest Chair for $395. Grab these before they’re gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback

Upgrade Your Streaming Setup With the $110 Blue Yeti Microphone Bundle

Gear Up For Memorial Day With Backcountry's Sale

Friday's Best Deals: Fenty Beauty Sitewide Sale, Anker Projectors, Conair Grooming Set, SanDisk 2TB External Hard Drive, and More