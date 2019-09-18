Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV | $1,198 | Amazon

Right now, your Amazon Prime Visa card will get you 15% cash back on these two Samsung QLED 4K sets, and that’s amazing especially when you consider these two are currently at their lowest prices ever.

You’ve got two options, the $1,398 Q70 and the $1198 Q60. So what’s the difference between these two 65" units, other than the $20o? Well, the more expensive unit offers:

full array backlighting v.s. slim array, which offers more contrast between whites and blacks

HDR 8x v.s. 4x, which means more vivid colors

and a wider viewing angle

Both offer four HDMI and two USB ports, as well as all the smart features you’d expect from a TV in 2019. And, of course, the aforementioned 15% back, which amounts to about $210 on the Q70 and $180 back on the Q60. That’s a pretty sweet deal, don’t you think?