Get Up to 20% Off a Razer Fightpad for PS4 or a Switch-like Controller Grip for Select Gaming Smartphones

You can snag a couple of niche Razer controllers for up to 20% off at Amazon today. The Razer Raion Fightpad for PlayStation 4 is normally $100, but you’ll save an extra $20 with this offer. Like most controllers of its ilk, it ditches analog sticks and adds a couple of extra combo buttons to the face, all of which have custom mechanical switches for better tactile feedback and input response. The d-pad is more like a satellite dish than a cross, which makes or breaks the thing depending on your taste and fighting game of choice.

Razer also has its Junglecat smartphone gaming controller on sale, with a 15% discount taking your total down to $85. That’s a lot more than I’m comfortable with paying for a mobile controller, especially considering it only fully works with any Razer Phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+.

If you have those phones, a special case will allow you to attach the controllers to the side, giving you your own little makeshift Nintendo Switch in the current absence of the real deal on store shelves. Thankfully, you can still use it with any Android smartphone you want if you attach the “Joy-Cons” to the included adapter, but you’ll need something to prop your phone up. Also, this thing has 100-hour battery life, which is just stupid (but in the absurdly good way).

