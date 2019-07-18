Screenshot: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, it’s worth having the Amazon Prime Store Card or the Amazon Prime Visa to get 5% back on every purchase. But now, the retailer’s offering larger cash back bonuses of up to 20% on select products, including high-end tech like Bose headphones and Samsung sound bars.



You can find all of the eligible items here, but we’ve broken out a few of our favorites below, all of which will get you at least 15% back when purchased with an Amazon Prime credit card.