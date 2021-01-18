Get Two Years of PlayStation Plus for $56 With This Eneba Coupon Code

24 Months of PSPlus 56ISLESSTHAN120 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If your PlayStation Plus account is dry or if it’s about to be, we’ve got a great deal for you. I mean, you can add an additional 24 months of PS Plus with this Eneba deal to your account regardless of your current balance if you just like to plan ahead, that’s between you and your PlayStation Store wallet.

Get two years of PlayStation Plus for just $56 when you add two 12 month digital keys to your account along with promo code 56ISLESSTHAN120 at checkout.

In addition to online play features, PlayStation Plus members get free titles to play each month. For January, you get to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall for PS4, and Maneater for PS5. Don’t miss out! Get started or renewed with this deal while it lasts.